State elections in India seen as midterm referendum

Major players in the fray in the state include the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The state, currently ruled by an SAD-BJP coalition, is expected to go either way. With anti-incumbency being a major factor, Punjab could change the political fortunes of Congress that has announced Captain Amarinder Singh as its presumptive chief minister. The party recently got a shot in the arm with the inclusion of former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who enjoys a mass appeal. In Goa, there is a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. However AAP’s entry is expected to shake up things a bit and make it a multi-cornered contest, with several analysts predicting that the new entrant may pull off a few victories in the coastal state.