Space pioneers carry the burden of enormous responsibility

Launching an array of 104 satellites into space over the course of 18 minutes is no mean feat — but the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has gained attention in recent years for staging successful missions at very low cost. The record launch on Wednesday of the satellites from Sriharikota were a high-risk event — released in rapid succession from a single rocket as it travelled at more than 27,000km per hour, each satellite could easily have collided with one another if ejected into the wrong path. Its success therefore not only establishes India as a key player in the commercial segment for space-based communication and surveillance industry, but also showcases the prowess of its space research technology.