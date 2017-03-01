Security of personal documents now more important than ever

While companies have argued for years that they must retain these documents due to the transitory nature of consumers in the UAE, the documents they are seeking to hold are no longer simply a security against someone absconding. Our passports, identification cards and credit cards are tied directly to our identities, and due to the ubiquitous nature of information technology in our lives, any compromise to this data is now more damaging than any fender bender or traffic ticket. The security of our personal data is central to our well-being and should be given adequate protection. Only under very limited circumstances, such as the direction of a police officer or some other figure of official authority, should such documents ever be held by anyone other than to whom they were issued.