Saying no to counterfeits is a social responsibility

Change will come when every individual realises that they are part of a larger responsibility that must prevail. Each time we read of a case of a woman who developed a life-long allergy after using a fake beauty product, or of how someone got electrocuted due to a fake plug, it is an indictment of our collective failure to stamp out this scourge. The game changer will be when people uphold their scruples and personal safety over the lure of these substandard products.

