Saudi Arabia looks east to deepen friendships

But Saudi Arabia is also looking for more political support as it heads the Islamic Military Alliance against terror. Indonesia and Malaysia are majority Muslim states and they have both suffered from terrorist activities, and King Salman has been working to create a regional and Muslim response to terror such as wielded by organisations like Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant). This has to happen at both the military and security levels, but also at a social and intellectual level as the global community of majority Muslim nations rally to regain the initiative from terrorists and their terrible agenda of destruction and chaos.