RTA ensures that Dubai keeps moving smoothly

Road safety is of paramount importance — and new technologies will make pedestrian crossings brighter and safer. Passengers riding the Metro will be able to shop and ride, gaining time multi-tasking to ease our busy lives. And for the thousands who travel between Dubai and Sharjah twice daily as part of their working routines, there are improvements and innovations on the way, changes that will reduce congestion in the corridors between the two emirates by 40 per cent. Together, these changes will ensure Dubai keeps moving. And the RTA is the driver in these innovations.

