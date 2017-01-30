Residents must understand the importance of daily exercise

Health authorities have repeatedly appealed to residents to exercise daily and fight obesity and its effects. Studies have shown that less than 50 per cent of residents exercise, which is disturbing. The Health Ministry is now urging residents to engage in physical activities for at least 10 minutes, thrice a day. This can be achieved easily and what is more important, it can be sustained. Most people give up their exercise regimen because the goal is too ambitious and cannot be sustained. The key to good health is sustained exercise coupled with a healthy diet.