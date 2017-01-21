Protectionism is not the answer

China’s President Xi Jinping is one of the few who has stepped forward in defence of globalism, reminding the world during a historic Davos speech that many of the world’s ills were not created by globalisation, but by conflict, war, greed and lack of over-sight. More leaders, especially in emerging markets, need to stand up and follow Xi’s lead, especially in light of those countries that are quickly latching on to the fallacy that protectionism is a better alternative.