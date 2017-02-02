Private sector must rise to the occasion and support Year of Giving

Senior officials at the retreat said initiatives, with clear key performance indicators, that aim to find integrated policies to encourage companies to take part in CSR were discussed. There are also some challenges faced by the private sector and these were identified. This was a crucial step — to clear any obstacle that may come in the way of companies that are committed to their CSR objectives. Some of the challenges include lack of a clear role for the private sector in the development of the state, as well as a lack of clear mechanisms that ensure effective contributions to development.