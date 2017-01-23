Precautions help minimise fire risk and save lives

We have witnessed a number of fires over the past several years and the cladding of buildings has come into question — that they were flammable, allowing fires to spread quickly through the floors, causing damage to property and inconveniencing the lives of hundreds. While no cladding can retard fires, the authorities have said the new regulations will ensure that flammability is as close to zero as possible. Under the code, new buildings will have to install such cladding while older buildings will have to replace their cladding when maintenance time comes around. Older buildings have no deadline to adhere to the new code governing cladding but authorities have made it clear they will have to be replaced during maintenance.