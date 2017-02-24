People around the world will live longer by 2030

According to the study, many countries’ populations would be living beyond the age of 90 by the year 2030, with the average age for men projected at 80 while for women it is 83. South Korea, for example, the study said, has achieved a fine balance between education, nutrition and long life while, in the United Kingdom, life expectancy between 2015 and 2030 is expected to go up from 79 to 82 for men and from 83 to 85 for women.