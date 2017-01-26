Pena Nieto right to refuse to pay for Trump’s wall

The long-term answer lies in the naturalisation of those illegals currently in the US, many of whom have been there for decades and have worked and contributed to American society. Clearly, those who break the law and cause chaos should be asked to leave, but research shows that immigrants are often more law-abiding than non-immigrants, and have much to contribute to their new society (particularly in the US where society is entirely based on immigrants). The administration of previous president Barack Obama had a plan to tackle this very difficult issue that had been dodged by previous administrations. And even if Trump will not look at Obama’s ideas with any sympathy, building a wall is not the way forward.