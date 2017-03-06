Pakistan ready to welcome international cricket

Pakistan pulled out all the stops to successfully hold the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in the provincial metropolis of Lahore. Security presence was ramped up significantly, after a spate of bombings rocked some parts of the country in February. There was also apprehension that terrorists, who have managed to pull off devastating strikes in the past, might strike during the final between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. However, foolproof security by the authorities and an enthusiastic show of support by people (it was a full house at the Gaddafi Stadium), revived the attempt to bring high-profile cricket, involving some overseas players, back to Pakistan.