Opec should work to keep oil price stable

But despite this unusually rosy picture from the oil markets, there is a problem because even with the deal working, prices are still slipping as more produce continues to come into the market than expected. West Texas Intermediate is selling below $52 (Dh191.25) and Brent is below $55, which is below Opec expectations and is now starting to give some concern. It was in the light of these new numbers that Qatar and Iran have just said that the output cuts may need to go on well into the second half of the year in order to rebalance the market.