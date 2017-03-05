Northern Ireland talks must succeed

Voters in Northern Ireland went to the polls in assembly elections last week to determine the future shape of their power-sharing government. The snap election had been called after the Irish Republican party, Sinn Fein, walked out of the previous administration over a home-heating programme that could end up costing the provincial coffers some £400 million (Dh18 billion). Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the former First Minister, had been under increasing political pressure to step aside before Sinn Fein walked out.