North Korea threat must be confronted

In the first four weeks of the presidency of Donald Trump, the state of his national security team has been tested by its relationships with Russia and by the launch of a solid-fuel ballistic missile by North Korea. There’s little doubt that over the coming weeks, given Trump’s fraught relationship with the intelligence community, more details of the alleged contracts between members of his campaign and transition team and Kremlin officials will emerge. That the president has alienated the National Security Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency ensures that there is now reason for those contacts to emerge in the mainstream rather than Trump’s favoured main-scream media.