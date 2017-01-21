New maternity leave rules are most welcome

Under an order issued by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, all women employees of the Dubai Government will be entitled to three months of maternity leave, with the new policy coming into effect from March 1. This is a policy that will extend to all of the women who work in all of Dubai’s entities covered by the Dubai Government Human Resources Law and allows for holidays and other vacation days to be added to the three months of maternity leave, extending the leave to a maximum of 120 days.