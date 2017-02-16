Netanyahu may well misuse US abandonment of two-state solution

Desperate Palestinian commentators have taken some comfort from Trump’s off-the-cuff comment to Netanyahu that he will have to “hold back on settlements [colonies] for a little bit”. But it would be a serious mistake to base any long-term hope on Trump’s comments, which may change next week. Netanyahu insisted that Jewish colonies were “not the core of the conflict” and made no public commitment to reduce colony-building in the occupied West Bank. He later said that he hoped to “reach an understanding” with Trump on colonies, which matters since last week Netanyahu announced the building of the first new colony in more than 20 years.