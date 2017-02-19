Nato has every right to be worried

What we have learnt so far is that the President Donald Trump is man of many words, opinions and tweets, and it’s hard to keep track of what he says, what he means and what he believes. Just how those three strands are related to reality is only apparent in what the White House does — and there seems to be a disconnect between the president and his appointees sitting around the cabinet table. That’s one way to run a boardroom or a real estate empire — another when it comes to running the US.