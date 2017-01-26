Motorists must respect themselves to curb road deaths

Dubai Police urge drivers to exercise caution on the roads and drive responsibly. Fines too are supposed to act as deterrents. A quick scan of the roads will reveal a shocking sight. Scores of drivers are on their mobile phones, reading or texting. Drivers are glued to their phones with little regard for the law. They veer off lanes suddenly as they get distracted by what they are reading. This, in turn, frustrates the other drivers and often road rage builds. It is beyond comprehension why drivers do not understand that reading and texting while driving is dangerous and can prove to be fatal for themselves. They can cause accidents and kill others as well.