More nations must follow Belgium’s lead on Israel

Police authorities in Belgium are to be commended for their quest for justice when it comes to the Palestinian people and the crimes committed against the people of the Gaza Strip by the Israeli government. Twice under the orders of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has the full weight of its military and air forces been unleashed on the largely unarmed, unprepared and ill-defended civilian population in the narrow coastal corridor, resulting in the complete devastation of its infrastructure, the killing of some ten thousand men, women and children, and the injuring and maiming of many thousands more.