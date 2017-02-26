More community sentences should be imposed

But guess who’s laughing now? Thanks to swift justice and the intervention of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the three clowns who were in the car have had to clean up the streets around City Walk as part of their punishment. This humiliation and example of swift and effective justice is well-deserved, and they will face further sanctions for their recklessness.