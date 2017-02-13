Mohammad stresses UAE vision and global responsibility

The stirring speech by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the opening day of the World Government Summit on Sunday brought to the distinguished audience of world leaders and thinkers a deep understanding of the values and vision that has made the UAE a force to reckon with on the global arena. Combining breadth of vision, strength of conviction and eminence of thought, Shaikh Mohammad’s multi-contextual address on ‘How to Reignite the Region’s Development’ referenced many of the pressing contemporary challenges facing the region and the world — the true import of Islam, the impact of the United States’ Middle East policies, the need for Arab governments to align with probity, and the UAE’s national vision, to name some.