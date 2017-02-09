May set to win Brexit authority from parliament

The United Kingdom’s ruling Conservatives showed impressive party unity as those MPs who were in favour of Britain remaining in the European Union (EU) refused to desert their anti-EU party in a crucial vote to allow the government to go ahead with Brexit. The government won a 494 to 122 majority in favour, allowing Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon and so she got the authority to start the formal process of leaving the EU. The bill now moves to the House of Lords where it is almost certain to pass, and May looks set to meet her deadline of getting this highly complicated process underway by the end of March.