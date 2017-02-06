Maastricht marks its silver anniversary

The EEC was an economic union that encouraged free trade and whose crowning achievement was the Single Market that was started in 1991, whereas the EU was a conscious effort to pool the member states’ sovereignty to seek greater economic benefit for the members than would be possible as separate nation-states. This lack of control was further compounded in 1999 when the euro was founded without any serious institutions to achieve the necessary political and fiscal convergence that a currency region requires, even though the Treaty of Lisbon tried to put this right in 2009.