Leveraging rural economy and the vote bank

India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has sought to leverage the power of rural economy and infrastructure-spending in the federal budget 2017-2018 to boost rural demand with job creation. The government’s huge spending plan aims to power the rural economy, at least in part, to counter the recent slowdown in economic growth, following demonetisation of high-denomination currency notes. Of course the finance minister also did a not-so-subtle vote bank-bidding for the ruling party in the budget by making massive allocations to irrigation, roads, electricity and rural employment with the promise of farmers and rural entrepreneurs getting more access to credit, a few weeks ahead of key state elections starting this month.