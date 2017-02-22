Le Pen’s gesture won’t help assuage sentiments

The mufti’s representatives clarified that the politician had been informed about the dress code to meet the Islamic leader, but Le Pen appears to have decided to make the visit anyway, only to make a dramatic exit in front of dozens of cameras. By agreeing to meet a woman who has often been called an Islamophobe, the mufti inadvertently allowed himself to become a tool in France’s political game, being used by Le Pen and her far-right nationalist ilk to boost the candidate’s credentials at home for standing by her ostensibly secularist values and being steadfast in her confrontation of Islam.