KHDA can now further improve school standards

The new powers given to Dubai’s school regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) are a significant expansion of the KHDA’s responsibilities which will allow it to monitor the totality of a school’s operations, in addition to the educational process that is already under the scrutiny of the KHDA’s inspection board. The new Dubai Executive Council resolution requires the KHDA to take a view on the quality of a school’s ownership, and on both the management and educational head of the institution, and is enabled to handle complaints and levy penalties if required.