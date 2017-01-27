Israeli actions are alarming and disgraceful

Even more alarming is that those who support an aggressive policy of colonisation now have their eyes firmly set on the so-called Area B and Area A districts. For decades, ever since the signing of the Oslo Accords, all of Palestine has been designated as lands that fall under full Palestinian control (A); joint Israeli and Palestinian control (B); and full Israeli control (C). Such is the lust for land and the need to colonise that the right-wing Zionists now crave districts beyond their full control.