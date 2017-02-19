Iraqi forces must observe the rule of law in Mosul

Now that the government has recaptured east Mosul, its forces are taking control and are naturally looking for Daesh sympathisers and sleepers who have remained behind to cause future mayhem. If it is to be successful for the long-term political stability of Iraq, this task has to be conducted with some decorum and active participation of legal authority. It is both a crime and a political disaster for Iraqi uniformed personnel to encourage the clubbing of civilians and their shooting to death on the spot, to describe only one of videos circulating on social media at present.