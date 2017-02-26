Iraq should heed Saudi efforts to build better relations

The launch of a Saudi effort to find better relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia is a welcome step. Any effort to restore closer relations between two leading Arab nations has to be valuable, and a significant help to finding a joint Arab route to returning peace and prosperity in the region. It is this context that Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir made a surprise trip on Saturday to Baghdad, which was the first official visit by a Saudi foreign minister since the invasion of Kuwait in 1990, and the first high-level visit since the 2003 US-led invasion. Al Jubeir made clear that Saudi Arabia sees a chance “to build excellent relations between the two brotherly countries. There are also many shared interests, from fighting extremism and terrorism [to] opportunities for investment and trade.”