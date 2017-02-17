Iran needs to stop interfering

In Yemen, Rouhani’s government and its agents have been the source of weaponry and material for Al Houthi rebels, an illegal and illegitimate force that has thrown our Arab brothers in Yemen into hardship, anarchy and chaos. There is a well-oiled and well-trodden arms smuggling path from Iran to Al Houthis, with missiles from Rouhani’s nation targeting aid ships and forces from the Saudi Arabia-led international coalition. That coalition, of which the UAE is proud to be a member and whose Armed Forces have paid with their lives and blood, is acting with the authority of United Nations Security Council to restore the legitimate government in Yemen that was overthrown by the Iranian-backed, Tehran-trained and armed Al Houthi rebels.