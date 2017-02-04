International court is needed now more than ever

The notion of an International Criminal Court (ICC), where miscreant nations and leaders are held to account, is a laudable one. As a forum for addressing injustices, for crimes against humanity to be aired, for the oppressed and victims to be heard in a court of law, the appeal is one that most would support. Sadly, it now appears as if the ICC will be a victim of its failures, a hollow institution where the principles of justice have gone unanswered, the cries of victims went unheard, and the cases that ought to have been brought against many petered out in files against the few.