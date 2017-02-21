India will succeed if politicians do not use religion as a weapon

On the face of it, it seems Modi and the BJP have turned the corner — they see religious unity as crucial to India’s development. And it is. But did the Indian prime minister really need to walk that volatile path of religion? He has once again stoked the fire of distrust. He has yet again proved that politicians will exploit religion if their backs are against the wall. Modi is keen to ensure victory in UP and snatch it away from the ruling Samajwadi Party. He would have proved to India that his demonised and vilified demonestisation policy has been a resounding success.