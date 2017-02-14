India’s top court shows the way in fighting graft

It’s not the first time that the vanguard of Indian democracy has delivered a judgement that restores public faith in the judiciary. It is in the case of Vineet Narain versus the Union of India case in 1998 that a two-judge bench of the same court took cognizance of the nexus between high-ranking politicians, bureaucrats and criminals. The verdict in that case is regarded as the judiciary’s ability to function as a bulwark against corruption in high places. However, what has not changed since then is the deep aversion of the Indian political establishment to accountability and transparency, as well as its complete inertia to fight graft.