Hope for two-state solution dying fast

The move by Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Monday night to retroactively legalise outposts by Jewish colonists squatting on privately-owned Palestinian land was unprecedented. Throughout its almost half-century occupation of the West Bank, Israel has, as an occupying power, applied military law on the natives, recognising that its own laws should have no jurisdiction beyond the Green Line that it defines as its border. The landmark vote in the Knesset therefore applies Israeli law on Palestinians for the first time ever, and that is why advocates of the two-state solution should be alarmed.