H-1B Visa order will not help save American jobs

Donald Trump has been in office for less than a dozen days but his orders are creating disruptions both in America and beyond. Taking a direct hit at global software services firms, the new US administration has already drafted an executive order to overhaul the H-1B work-visa programme, through which major IT firms, especially in India, send skilled workers to the US. Trump wants to reduce the cap on H-1B visas or substantially raise the fees to restrict their entry into the US. This move will be a source of huge anxiety for US tech firms in the days ahead. According to the proposed order, firms would have to hire Americans first. The move, once it comes into effect, might change the way tech giants like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Google and others hire talent.