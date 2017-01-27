Guantanamo should be closed right now

It is very disturbing that the new United States administration not only wants to keep the illegal military prison at Guantanamo open, but also reopen the so-called ‘black sites’ outside the United States where alleged terrorist prisoners were held outside US law and could be tortured in order to extract information. If the US stands for anything in its proud history, it stands for the rule of law under which individuals can protect the freedom that they desire. Therefore, to ignore the rule of law in the rush to interrogate terrorists was one of former president George W Bush’s silliest mistakes out of many in the so-called War on Terror after 9/11.