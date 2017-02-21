Greek debt woes won’t be solved soon

Right now, following the decision by a majority of British voters to leave the EU, the last thing Brussels needs is more dissent within the EU. Already, there are populist movements in France, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland, Austria and Hungary that are pulling at the very political fabric of the union. And with elections due in France this Spring and Germany in the autumn, Brussels wants the Greek fiscal crisis put away or at least swept under the carpet lest Athens distract voters in the two key EU founding members.