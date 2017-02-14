Flynn’s firing had to happen

In the past few days, the new US administration faced its first security crisis after the Kim Jung-un regime in North Korea fired off a ballistic missile as Trump was feting Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida. Instead of a confidential conflab, there was crisis-control over a canape course in full-public view.

As the national security adviser, Flynn was meant to be the most trusted member of the Trump inner circle, and the one who would whisper the most dangerous of secrets into the ears of the president and vice-president. That Flynn lied to US Vice-President Mike Pence is bad; that Pence went on television to deny any contact with Russia is worse. And that it has taken six weeks now for Flynn to be fired since the late December lie smacks of the worst form of judgement. Or ineptitude. Or both.