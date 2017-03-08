Fast-track courts are a novel idea

The Government of Dubai has never been slow when it comes to thinking out of the box and adopting new habits, administrative techniques and innovative proceedings to improve its delivery of service to the people of the emirate. Indeed, it has been a driver and key influencer when it comes to adopting e-services and improving the quality of service and customer satisfaction. One would normally imagine that the administration of the justice system is one area where innovations might be difficult to implement, given the need to ensure that all proceedings and cases are fully and competently recorded, adjudicated to ensure the highest levels of transparency, and that the provisions of proper jurisprudence are rigorously followed to provide justice for all.