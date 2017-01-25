Ever-vigilant UAE lawkeepers to our rescue

Thankfully, all of the above will face justice and there can be no leniency given to those who try and peddle poisonous drugs in our society. While these criminals only see a quick profit in selling to junkies, there is a social price as well. Those who are addicted seek more drugs to feed their habit, and are willing to pay higher prices, feeding the circle of demand and supply. And when they can’t afford to pay for their habits, they turn to crime to raise cash any and every way.