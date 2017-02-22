EU elections take their toll on refugee crisis

Meanwhile, the refugee situation has devolved into the depths of savagery. The traffickers who managed to lure the dozens of prospective migrants on to the boat that washed up near Libya, for instance, took away its engine and left the boat to drift on the choppy waters of the Mediterranean. International aid agencies say seeming apathy has emboldened refugee handlers to order new boats that can carry more people without fulfilling basic safety needs. More than 4,500 refugee deaths were documented in 2016, and Mediterranean crossings recorded an increase of 17 per cent from 2015. In Libya, gangs handling refugees continue to proliferate as the EU’s plans to stem the tide by training the Libyan coast guards and stepping up cooperation with Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt appear to falter.