Dubai resident’s willpower is an example for all of us

Training has its demands — discipline, healthy diet and even conquering the fear of open water. But one man’s willpower, his courage and determination to succeed must be an example for all of us to put our minds to it and achieve the seeming impossible. Luiz Pradines completed his first triathlon at Abu Dhabi’s TriYAS on February 17, which involved a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run. He will now be competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Abu Dhabi today. Pradines is a determined athlete. He sets goals and meets them. But he is special.