Dubai Cares shows exemplary philanthropic vision

One of the significant aspects of Dubai Cares’ philanthropic vision that needs particular mention is its commitment to micro-engagement with the communities whose needs are being addressed. Every local community’s needs are studied, assessed and accordingly, interventions are designed. This is a critical best practice because while resources are a common requirement, the utilisation and type of resources are entirely specific to individual communities. Each of the 45 countries that Dubai Cares reaches out to has its own unique socio-cultural and socio-economic ecosystem and understanding and adapting to this specificity is what will lead to the desired results.