Diabetes rears its ugly head in India

The rise in diabetes has attained an alarming proportion in India. A recent government study says that more than a fifth of the country’s 1.25 billion population suffers from diabetes and hypertension. The Indian Council of Medical Research has reported that according to the Global Burden of Disease Report 2015, the number of deaths due to diabetes increased from 224,000 (in 2005) to 346,000 (in 2015). The deadly condition is now among the top seven causes of deaths in India. In a country that has reported vast improvements in health care during recent years, it is a shame that diabetes is gnawing away at its innards. Globally, the diabetic population in 2000 stood at 171 million, but was estimated to have spiked to a whopping 366 million by the turn of the decade, as per World Health Organisation estimates. Unless intense and focused efforts are made by governments, communities and individuals, the condition will overcome us.