Community policing in UAE gets further boost

Harnessing the power of a community so it works as a stabilising societal force is not a new understanding and the ability to keep this truth in sight while formulating progressive policies always requires fresh vigour. The Sharjah Police has demonstrated this with its new initiative called Suburb of Happiness Award. An annual award, it will recognise the work of the public in five categories of cooperation with the police to curb crime in the emirate and secure their neighbourhoods and as such, is a commendable step forward in crime prevention.