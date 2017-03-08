CIA leaks are a wake-up call for consumers

First, the stark reality that no digital device, conversation or memory today is safe from the prying eyes of a spying agency or intruding hackers. The vulnerability of internet-connected devices is in sharp contrast to the rapid advances made in digital technology around the world and the real-time distribution of information that keeps us engrossed throughout the clock. While any one acting within legal boundaries need not worry about potential snooping by a government agency, it does raise disturbing questions about the privacy of information and personal activities for the average consumer. Similarly, for governments, getting unbridled access to someone’s electronic devices could be justified as vital if the circumstances demand it — whether to prevent a possible terror attack or to carry out a drone strike. But what would be worrying is the abuse of such technology and vast mines of data, whether by rogue elements or governments — which is why public safeguards are necessary to prevent any misuse of such unchecked oversight.