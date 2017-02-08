Checks and balances at work in the US

An embarrassed Trump administration complied. Although the president took to Twitter to rant against Judge James Robart, who put an injunction on Trump’s travel ban, there was a powerful message in the ruling: Trump’s policies can be — and will be — stymied by nationwide injunctions issued by the judiciary. Already Washington state, Minnesota and other US states want the appeals court in San Francisco to permit the temporary restraining order to stand as their lawsuit works its way through the courts. Recently, the appeals court questioned whether Trump’s travel ban discriminates against Muslims. No matter how it eventually winds up, it is certain that Trump will find it very hard to erase the checks and balances inherent in the US Constitution — perhaps the biggest strength of US democracy.

