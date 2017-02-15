Astana must prepare for more inclusive talks on Syria in Geneva

The three-way civil war involves the regime, the opposition, and Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant). Not all these groups are invited to Astana, but even if they are not there they are still a force on the ground and will necessarily be part of the final disposition of any forces. For example, the Astana talks excluded the Kurds — thanks to Turkish hatred of their ideas — and the more Islamist Syrian forces like Ahrar Al Sham and Jabhat Fatah Al Sham — thanks to Russian and Iranian hatred of their position. And in addition, Daesh was never going to be included and remains the target of the international coalition against terror.